Young singers from across the region are invited to audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy as the choirs prepare for an exciting slate of concerts this spring.
Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Monday, Jan. 17, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at Munsey Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City.
Emory Virginia Children’s Choir auditions will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. at the Chapel on the Campus of Emory & Henry College.
Children in grades 3 and up may audition for either choir. Singers are auditioned in small groups, and no preparation is necessary. Auditions take about 25 minutes and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
MECCA choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall, in Greece, Ireland and Hungary, and have collaborated with the Barter Theatre and many area performing arts organizations.
Singers are regularly selected to participate in national, regional, state and district honor choirs, as well as the Governor’s Schools for both Tennessee and Virginia. Many of them have been selected as national soloists.
For more information about the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, contact Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison at janemorison1@gmail.com or call her at 423-914-9082.
You can also visit the academy’s website at www.meccacademy.org.