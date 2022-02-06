BRISTOL — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will present “Histories of Black Life and Music in Appalachia” with renowned sociologist, anthropologist and author Dr. William H. Turner and East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to be welcoming Drs. Turner and Olson to the museum for our February Speaker Series,” said Dr. Rene Rodgers, museum head curator. “African American musical traditions are integral to Appalachian music and an important part of the history of early country music — this program will provide a deeper understanding of those connections and the Black experience in Appalachia.”
Turner and Olson will discuss music, including the “Sepia Tones: Exploring Black Appalachian Music” podcast, and Turner’s book, “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns.” The program is available for both in-person attendees and via Zoom.
Through sharing their unique knowledge and perspectives on the Black experience in Appalachia, the speakers will take participants beyond the assumptions and stereotypes about this region for a deeper and richer understanding of its history.
There is no cost to attend the museum’s Speaker Series, but you must pre-register online for the virtual experience and are asked to RSVP if planning to join in person. Visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for links and details.
Turner is the fifth of 10 children, born in 1946 in the coal town of Lynch, Kentucky, in Harlan County. His grandfathers, father, four uncles and older brother were coal miners. He has spent his professional career studying and working on behalf of marginalized communities, helping them create opportunities in the larger world while not abandoning their important cultural ties. He is best known for his groundbreaking research on African-American communities in Appalachia, but his work is universal.
As an academic and consultant, Turner has studied economic systems and social structures in the urban South and burgeoning Latino communities in the Southwest. He is a 2021 inductee to the College of Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky (Sociology ‘68) and the recipient of the 2021 Individual Mountain Heritage Award from Western Carolina University. His book was nominated for the 2021 Weatherford Awards, jointly presented by the Appalachian Studies Association and Berea College.
Olson, professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies at ETSU, presently co-hosts with Turner the podcast they’ll be discussing.
Olson served in 2008 as Fulbright Senior Scholar in American Studies in Barcelona, Spain. He is the author of many articles, essays, encyclopedia entries, poems and reviews published in a range of books and periodicals. From 2003 to 2005, he was president of the Tennessee Folklore Society, and from 2009 to 2013 was the editor of the “Journal of Appalachian Studies.”
Olson has produced many documentary albums of Appalachian music. For his work as a music historian, he has earned numerous awards including the International Bluegrass Music Association Award and seven GRAMMY nominations.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage. From the Bristol Sessions and beyond, the region continues to influence music around the world.
The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (on the corners of Moore and Cumberland streets) in Bristol, Virginia. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed Mondays and most major holidays. For more information or to confirm operating hours, call 423-573-1927.