ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre’s 22nd annual Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights will be held online from Feb. 14 through March 7. Admission to all events is free. However, preregistration is required.
“We had hoped to be able to hold the festival in person this year. However, due to the current state of the pandemic, we felt it would be safer for our audience and artists to move it online,” said Nicholas Piper, AFPP director.
The event celebrates the richness of the Appalachian tradition by showcasing the stories of the region, both past and present, and the inspiration it provides the writers who live here.
AFPP 2022 will feature readings of six new Appalachian plays as well as offer playwriting workshops and panel discussions. This year’s plays are “The Colony” by Gina Stevensen, “Jr.” by Jordan Noble, “Appalachian Dove Song” by Chris Welles and “The Telling of the Bees” by Chandler Hubbard. Barter will continue its Black in Appalachia Initiative, dedicated to supporting and developing Black Appalachian playwrights, with “Fish-Tales and Legendary Lies” by Anthony Mapp. There will also be a reading of a new musical called “Hooten Holler,” created by Ketch Secor and Critter Fuqua of the Grammy award-winning band, Old Crow Medicine Show.
Barter Theatre has been developing new works and nurturing area talent since 1933. The free AFPP readings and panel discussions allow audiences an opportunity to participate in the development process.
“While we wish we could all gather together in person this year, the online format offers some great opportunities,” Piper said. “Many more people will have access to these great plays from the convenience and comfort of their own home. We hope our audience will check out the plays and join us for the panel discussions to give their feedback. We invite everyone to come be a part of the process of developing new plays.”
For details to access the festival, visit Barter’s website at www.bartertheatre.com.