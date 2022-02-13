KINGSPORT — The 2022 Performing Arts Series at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport will return to live performances this month with a trio of events.
The Paramount Chamber Players will present “Soulful with Brahms,” a concert featuring two of Johannes Brahms’ greatest masterpieces for chamber ensemble, on Thursday, Feb. 17. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors with students admitted free.
Baritone Mark Davis will perform the “Four Serious Songs, Op. 121” with pianist Katherine Benson. The second half of the program will showcase the fiery “Piano Quintet in f minor, Op. 34,” featuring violinists Kelsey Philbrick and Jessica Ryou, violist David Kovac, cellist Sean Hawthorne and pianist Benson.
The following week, the series welcomes Abraham Jam, a collaborative concert blending original music of heart and spirit with traditional music from three Abrahamic faiths. The concert is described as neither secular nor religious, employing music to build resonance and bridge the gap from walls that divide us to the spirit it takes to find harmony together.
Abraham Jam will perform Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. The trio will also present a free children’s concert on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.
Musicians Billy Jonas, David LaMotte and Chris Rosser, all of whom have performed extensively in their individual careers, make up Abraham Jam. The band of brothers has performed at the Festival of Sacred Arts in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and the Parliament of World Religions in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as other venues across the country.
LaMotte, who was working in the North Carolina Council of Churches at the time, came up with the concept as a goal to form interfaith respect and cooperation. He approached campus Jewish, Muslim and Christian student organizations in the area and put together an interfaith committee that chose which musicians would be involved, as well as the name of the band. The first concert was held at Duke University with LaMotte, Dan Nichols and Dawud Wharnsby. Later, Jonas replaced Nichols, and Rosser replaced Wharnsby in an amicable transition for the trio.
To ensure the safety of the audience and musicians, First Presbyterian encourages everyone to wear a mask while indoors at its performances. Tickets for the series may be reserved online at www.firstpreskingsport.org or by calling 423-383-7876.