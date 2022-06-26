Submitted by Susan C. Dreher
JOHNSON CITY — The end of the school year found members of the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter, NSDAR, in local schools presenting Good Citizenship awards, as well as American History, ROTC and JROTC certificates and medals.
Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Good Citizenship Awards are presented to students from grades 5-11 at the end of each school year. Each chapter is encouraged to present the award to the student in the highest grade level at the given school. The students at designated local schools are selected by their teachers, who have been observing the students during the school year, looking for the qualities of honor, service in school and community, courage to overcome obstacles, leadership in school and community, and patriotism.
This year’s award recipients are Lilly Fleenor, Boones Creek Elementary School; Levi Maskew, Fall Branch Elementary School; Mallory McKinney, Indian Trail Intermediate School; Andrew Ward, St. Mary’s Catholic School; Carman Thomas, University School eighth grade; and Leah Voudrie, Excellence in American History, University High 11th grade.
Cadet 1st Sgt. Casey Grindstaff, Daniel Boone High School, received the DAR Outstanding Cadet Award. The DAR Bronze Medal went to Cadet Major Jaylee Hamilton, also from Daniel Boone. The DAR Silver Medal went to Lt. Katherine Magette, ETSU ROTC.
Members of the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter would like to congratulate and celebrate these students and wish them all future successes.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization with a rich history, while also being truly relevant in today’s world. More than a million women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago. They became members to honor their heritage and to make a difference in their communities across the country and around the world. To learn more about the history of the DAR and what members are doing today to continue that legacy contact the John Sevier-Sarah Hawkins Chapter at jseviershawkinsdar@gmail.com.