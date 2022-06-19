TELFORD — A limited number of seats are available for two performances of the Heritage Alliance’s original play, “Nancy.”
Show times are at 2 and 6:30 p.m on Saturday, June 25, at the Telford Ruritan Club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased directly through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
Seating is limited to 50 people per performance.
In 1820, Elihu Embree published his newspaper, “The Emancipator” on Main Street, Jonesborough. The seven-edition paper is the first publication dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism.
Embree passed away in December 1820. And though the paper was short-lived, “The Emancipator” had over 2,000 subscribers and its reach went to Boston and Philadelphia.
In spite of his abolitionist beliefs, Embree himself was an enslaver. Nancy was an enslaved woman owned by Embree, and her story is the focus of the original play.
Written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, “Nancy” follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote his will to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court. The play is based on primary research relying heavily on documents from the Washington County Archives.
“Nancy” won an Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums and an Award for History in the Media from the East Tennessee Historical Society. The show has been performed twice before, both times to sold-out crowds.
“It is an honor to bring the show to the stage at the Telford Ruritan Club,” Mason said. “The Heritage Alliance is all about making connections with our community, and we are so glad we can do that through Nancy’s story.”
Local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short plays the title character.
“We have performed this play in the Sarah Sevier Memorial Chapel at the Embree House Historic Farm and on a stair landing at Harris Hall at Washington College Academy. Nancy’s story can be shared just about anywhere. This time, we’re taking to the stage in the old school auditorium,” Mason said.
The show is a fundraiser for the Telford Ruritan Club and the Heritage Alliance.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. To learn more, visit the website at heritageall.org or call the office at 423-753-9580.
The Telford Ruritan Club has been serving its community since 1961. The club supports various organizations including Wreaths Across America, Tilted Tavern Animal Sanctuary, St. Jude and Second Harvest Food Bank. The group also maintains a little lending library, a community produce stand and a roadside food pantry box at its site.