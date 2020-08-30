SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When Tom McAuliffe waxes poetic about Sugar Mountain Golf Course, it catches your attention.
McAuliffe, the golf director at Sugar Mountain, is a storyteller at heart, and when his narrative turns to the golf course, his eyes really light up.
Then, when you see the course, you realize he’s not blowing smoke. It really is a hidden gem.
“This golf course is the biggest untold secret in the mountains in terms of golf,” McAuliffe says. “And people are finding out.”
The golf course is owned by the Village of Sugar Mountain, usually thought of as a ski destination. The Sugar Mountain resort features 21 ski slopes and caters to skiers of all levels. But this time of year, when the grass is green, the hills you really need to worry about are the ones on the golf course.
“One of the most surprising things over my 20 years here,” McAuliffe says, “is how many people are aware of skiing and unaware that here in the valley sits this par-64 masterpiece. There’s no other way to describe the brilliance of these 18 holes configured over 60 acres.”
The par of 64 discourages some people from playing a course with lush fairways, smooth greens and a fun, challenging layout.
With several doglegs and holes that will force you to play strategically, it’s not a bomber’s course. However, big hitters can try to drive the green on a couple of the par-fours and the course’s only par-five is reachable in two shots — if you successfully challenge the tight, tree-lined fairway.
“Some people look at it and they’re very apprehensive,” McAuliffe said. “Their expectations are not terribly high, but they come in after the round and say ‘Holy cow! That’s a sweet little golf course.’ ”
The main reason they have that reaction is the condition of the course. McAuliffe isn’t kidding when he says it’s as good as it can be, and that’s saying a lot.
“I spend all day passing guests’ comments along to our greens crew,” McAuliffe said. “The turf condition is just outstanding.”
These days, with the coronavirus pandemic dominating every aspect of life, golf has been one of the true escapes and Sugar Mountain has flourished with a 30 percent increase in play for July and August compared to previous years.
“Here in the summer of COVID, we’ve had more visitors as they find sanctuary in the mountains of Avery County compared to the metropolitan areas as a safe place to be,” McAuliffe said. “We follow all the protocols and the response from these new visitors is nothing but overwhelming.
“This area, as the crow flies, I can point to Diamond Creek, Beech Mountain, Linville Ridge, old Linville Golf Club, Grandfather, Hounds Ear and Blowing Rock Country Club. It’s some of the most elite, special, private golf clubs in America. Right in the middle sits Sugar Mountain, every man’s course. We’re breathing the same mountain air and playing off the same cold weather grass that the swells are. It’s a very special place.”
The golf course typically closes for the season at the end of October, sometimes to the dismay of the golfers when more good weather might appear imminent.
“People say ‘Why in the world would you close?’ ” McAuliffe says. “I say ‘Stick around. You’ll find out.’ ”
In the past 20 years, the Sugar Mountain ski slopes have been open in November 18 times.
“You can just see the change coming,” McAuliffe said. “Winter comes and that’s it.”
Before winter closes the golf course — the season usually ends with a tournament, the All Saints Open — Sugar Mountain hosts its annual two-day Octoberfest celebration the second weekend in October.
There are also bike trails and scenic chairlift rides before the snow comes.
When the cold weather arrives, Sugar Mountain transforms quickly and the resort’s slopes open for skiing. In addition, a tube run runs from the golf clubhouse down a hill through the first fairway. A skating rink is laid out on the six clay tennis courts and snowboarding and snowshoeing are also available.
It is definitely a resort for all seasons.
Neil Young once sang “Oh to live on Sugar Mountain.”
No, you don’t have to live here — although that’s always an option — but if you just come for a visit, make sure you don’t forget your clubs.