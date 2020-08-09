EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a look at area schools’ plans for starting the new school year. Carter County's information has been updated online after our print edition was published to include a Thursday school board decision to postpone the school's opening date.
Washington County
Washington County Schools started classes Aug. 3 in virtual classrooms, and will remain online for 30 days.
After that, school administrators and public health officials will examine the spread of the virus in the community and decide whether to continue virtually or to bring students back for in-person classes.
The district loaned computers and electronic devices to students who needed them.
Director of Schools Bill Flanary said last week that the virtual schedule is not a school closure, classes are in session and grades are being recorded.
All students will be held accountable for their school work and should set aside time every day equivalent to the time they would spend at school. Attendance verification from each student will be required every school day.
Flanary said parents need to be vigilant in setting aside some time each school day to help their children with their coursework. Students, he said, should also be accountable for their own work during the virtual learning period.
Washington County Schools offers support videos showing how to use Canvas and Google Classroom, the platforms the district is using for virtual learning. The videos can be seen at https://bit.ly/3ignf5h.
Johnson City
Johnson City Schools will start the year Aug. 10 with full remote instruction. Students will continue online classes until Aug. 31. Before then, the district will make a decision about whether to bring students back for in-person learning.
Students should already have electronic devices for virtual learning.
Should students return later this year for in-person classes, they and staff will be required to wear face masks in common areas, including buses. In classrooms, depending on the situation, students will wear masks, have physical barriers between desks or sit six feet apart.
Carter County
Carter County Schools will open Aug. 17 with a staggered first-week schedule, meaning 25% of students will attend in-person classes each day. Parents will be notified by individual schools when their children are expected to attend in-person.
When students are in the building that first week, they will learn how to use the district’s virtual platform and how to access online materials and resources.
Electronic devices will be available to students on an as-needed basis. According to the district, additional devices have been ordered, but a national shortage caused by increased demand has delayed delivery.
Breakfast and lunch will be served to students in attendance, and meal pickup will be available each day between 11 a.m. and noon for virtual students.
After the first week, on Aug. 24, students will begin taking classes virtually. Administrators plan to continue with online classes for at least a couple of weeks before analyzing pandemic statistics and making a decision for the future.
Elizabethton
Elizabethton City Schools will follow a staggered re-entry plan for the opening week of school, then students will attend in-person classes two days a week based on their last names.
From Aug. 10-14 students will be split into five groups, including those on the distance learning track. Each section will attend one day that week to meet teachers, pick up materials and receive instructions for the district’s digital learning platforms
The schedule for students in grades 1-12 is:
• Monday, Aug. 10: Last names beginning with A-D,
• Tuesday, Aug. 11: Last names beginning with E-H,
• Wednesday, Aug. 12: Last names beginning with I-M,
• Thursday, Aug. 13: Last names beginning with N-R and
• Friday, Aug. 14: Last names beginning with S-Z.
Starting Aug. 17, students with last names beginning with A-L will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. They will attend remote classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Students with last names beginning with M-Z will participate in remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will attend in-person on Thursday and Friday.
Buses will run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Parents of pre-K and kindergarten students will be contacted by school personnel for details about their students’ schedules.
This hybrid schedule will continue until Aug. 28. The district will adjust the schedule as appropriate.
Face coverings are required for students and staff while at school.
Unicoi County
Unicoi County Schools will start Aug. 17, but the first week will be staggered so students may meet their teachers and pick up iPads or Chromebooks for virtual learning starting Aug. 24.
According to the district, virtual learning will continue for at least two weeks. Director of Schools John English will announce on Sept. 2 whether students will return for in-person learning on Sept. 8.
If students do return, schools will follow the current Unicoi County mask mandate guidelines. If they are still in place, middle and high school students and staff will wear masks in common areas and will either wear masks or distance. Elementary students are encouraged to wear masks, but not required.
If students experience internet connectivity issues at home, WiFi access will be extended to all school parking lots. Three WiFi capable buses will also be parked in remote locations in the community to provide access.