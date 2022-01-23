The StoryTown Radio Show returns to the stage on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Jonesborough’s McKinney Center, followed by an opening season Gala featuring music and treats from Sweet E’s Bakery and Side Hustle Custom Bakery.
The one-hour storytelling show with music is formatted like an old-time radio broadcast, filled with true regional stories that connect audiences to their place, performed by a homegrown cast of characters, all who call East Tennessee home. The live program features music guests from across the Appalachians, from Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and North and South Carolina.
The 2022 season is filled with great music acts, including January’s opening act of Freddie Vanderford and Brandon Turner, famed blues duo from Buffalo, South Carolina, specializing in Piedmont Blues. Vanderford was inducted into the South Carolina Folk Life Hall of Fame for his mastery of the blues harp and harmonica.
Other musical guests lined up for 2022 include Momma Molasses, Adam Bolt, Ubunibi-Afia Short, Aaron Jackson, Virginia West and the Jonesborough Novelty Band among others.
The January 24 show is also the season opener, and immediately following the production, audiences can enjoy complimentary sweet treats by Jonesborough’s local bakeries, Sweet E’s and Side Hustle Custom Bakeries, and have an opportunity to talk with the cast and musicians.
Tickets for this live performance are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Season passes are also available for $90 for the 10-show season.
The StoryTown Radio Show is sponsored in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
