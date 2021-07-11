The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild returns to live concerts with a new outdoor series dedicated to family-friendly stories on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. The Summertime Stories ‘n More series features brand new stories dedicated to family, fun, adventure and mystery.
Summertime Stories ‘n More features up to four different professional storytellers each Tuesday on the Mill Springs Park lawn of the Storytelling Resource Place through August. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as tellers will be featured from the front porch.
From classic and traditional stories retold, personal stories, history, and just plain tall tales, the new series has quickly become a local favorite. There is no charge to attend Summertime Stories ‘n More, as donations are encouraged to assist the Guild with outreach programs.
The Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation, offering weekly concerts, special shows and private performances.
For more information on the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, visit storytellersguild.org or call 423-720-0977.
Contributed to the Press
The purpose of the Storytelling Resource Place is to collect, preserve and offer resources dedicated to the art of story to the public.