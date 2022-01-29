Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on state and national parks in the Appalachian Highlands. The first installment is about parks in Northeast Tennessee. Coming Sunday, Feb. 6, will be a feature about parks in Southwest Virginia.
Almost anywhere in Northeast Tennessee, you’ll find either a state or national park.
In the pristine landscape of the Appalachian Highlands, the diversity of landscapes is quite impressive and parks are one of the best ways to get out and enjoy nature.
Here is a look at most of the state and national parks within our immediate area.
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS
The better question to ask would be “What isn’t there to do at the Smokies?”
America’s most visited national park by far is less than two hours away from the Tri-Cities and offers so much to do that it would take a couple of hours to completely go through its website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/index.htm.
Ridge upon ridge of forest straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee and it is world renowned for its diversity of plant and animal life, the beauty of its ancient mountains, and the quality of its remnants of Southern Appalachian mountain culture.
Cades Cove – one of the most popular tourist destinations in the park – is a broad, verdant valley surrounded by mountains and is one of the most popular destinations in the Great Smokies. It offers some of the best opportunities for wildlife viewing in the park. Large numbers of white-tailed deer are frequently seen, and sightings of black bear, coyote, groundhog, turkey, raccoon, skunk, and other animals are also possible.
Vehicle-free access along the Cades Cove Loop Road takes place each May to early September. On these days, the 11-mile loop can be enjoyed on foot or bicycle.
An 11-mile, one-way loop road circles the cove, offering motorists the opportunity to sightsee at a leisurely pace. Allow at least two to four hours to tour Cades Cove, longer if you walk some of the area’s trails. Traffic is heavy during the tourist season in summer and fall and on weekends year-round. While driving the loop road, please be courteous to other visitors and use pullouts when stopping to enjoy the scenery or view wildlife.
An inexpensive self-guiding tour booklet available at the entrance to the road provides a map and information about the cove.
Hikers can enjoy the Smoky Mountains during all months of the year with every season offering its own special rewards. During winter, the absence of deciduous leaves opens new vistas along trails and reveals stone walls, chimneys, foundations, and other reminders of past residents. Spring provides a weekly parade of wildflowers and flowering trees. In summer, walkers can seek out cool retreats among the spruce-fir forests and balds or follow splashy mountain streams to roaring falls and cascades. Autumn hikers have crisp, dry air to sharpen their senses and a varied palette of fall colors to enjoy.
Some of the most popular destination hikes in the park are Charlies Bunion, Alum Cave Bluffs, Andrews Bald, Rainbow Falls and Chimney Tops.
At 6,643 feet, Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It is the highest point in Tennessee, and the third highest mountain east of the Mississippi. Only Mt. Mitchell (6,684 feet) and Mt. Craig (6,647), both located in Mt. Mitchell State Park in western North Carolina, rise higher. The observation tower on the summit of Clingmans Dome offers spectacular 360-degree views of the Smokies and beyond for visitors willing to climb the steep half-mile walk to the tower at the top.
WARRIORS PATH
Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport was named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path. Since that time, the park land has known a long history of travelers and is still a pathway for modern-day outdoor enthusiasts.
The 950-acre park is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River.
The park is home to premier boating and fishing activity, hiking trails, an internationally renowned mountain bike trail system (which is a designated National Recreational Trail), an award-winning nature education program and a nationally recognized golf course.
Warriors Path is the only Tennessee State Park with a Boundless Playground — where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together.
Twelve miles of hiking trails take you through fields and forests, over high bluffs, and along peaceful streams. You’re likely to see a variety of native wildlife and wildflowers.
To learn more, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
SYCAMORE SHOALS
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton protects the land that was the location of several important historical events that occurred in the late 18th century.
Leaving the English colonies, settlers began arriving along the Watauga Old Fields, in search of a new life on what was Cherokee land. John Carter, one of the primary political, military and business leaders of this era, and his son Landon, built a home, the Carter Mansion, three miles from Sycamore Shoals.
This structure is the oldest standing frame house in Tennessee and dates back to the mid to late 1770s. Sycamore Shoals became a state park in 1976. The park’s visitors center houses interpretive exhibits highlighting the history of this time, a bookstore and gift shop, and park information. Located behind the visitors center is a reconstruction of the 18th century Fort Watauga, now the site of educational programs and musters presented by the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia.
The 1.20-mile Patriot’s Path is located on the south bank of the Watauga River. The trail features interpretive signs detailing the historical events of the area.
The park offers an assortment of living history, recreational programming and events for the whole family from traditional arts and craft classes to military musters. The annual presentation of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals,” is a popular attraction. Held every June in the 240-seat amphitheater with Fort Watauga as a backdrop, the play tells the story of the colonists who settled in the area during the late 18th century and the significant contributions they made to American history.
To learn more, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.
ROAN MOUNTAIN
Located on Highway 143 in Roan Mountain at the base of the majestic 6,285 Roan High Knob, the state park encompasses more than 2,000 acres dominated by rich hardwood forest along rugged ridges.
The cool, clear Doe River winds its way through the center of the park and supports a healthy population of trout. Wildflowers and wildlife inhabit the hollows and ridges of the Roan foothills in abundance.
There are 30 comfortable cabins, as well as RV and tent camping at the 106-site campgrounds. Each cabin has a front porch with rocking chairs, fully outfitted kitchen, full bath, woodburning stove and gas/electric heat. Each campsite has a grill and picnic table and is located near a bathhouse with hot showers.
Visitors can hike along the creeks and ridges, tour the century-old Miller Farmstead or enjoy cross-country skiing in the winter months. There are approximately 12 miles of hiking trails and 2.25 miles of mountain bike trails. Difficulty levels range from easy to strenuous.
Fishing is a popular activity in the park. The Doe River is cool enough year-round to be home to three species of trout. Native brook trout, as well as rainbow and brown trout, are stocked regularly.
DAVID CROCKETT BIRTHPLACE
David Crockett Birthplace State Park commemorates the birthplace of this famous Tennessean in 1786. In 1817, he moved to Lawrence County from his native homestead, which was near Limestone. While serving in Congress, he fought for his people’s right to keep land they had settled on in the new frontier of West Tennessee. Crockett died at the Alamo Mission in March 1836 while aiding the Texans in their fight for independence from Mexico. David Crockett Birthplace State Park became a state park in 1973.
The park has 88 campsites. Forty have full hook-ups (water, electric, and sewer), 30 sites have water and electricity only and there are 18 primitive tent sites with no hook-up. The RV campsites can accommodate any size RV. Small tents may be put up beside the RVs. The campground is located near the scenic Nolichucky River. A playground is located adjacent to the camping area.
The 105-acre park sits just upstream from the falls of the scenic Nolichucky River and is maintained as a memorial to Crockett. The area includes an 18th-century living farmstead, replica cabin, limestone marker, and visitor center exhibits. Nearby is the Cherokee National Forest and his father’s Crockett Tavern Museum in Morristown.
The Nolichucky River provides fishing opportunities for a variety of fish including, smallmouth and largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, redeye, and catfish.
Visit https://www.tnstateparks.com/parks/david-crockett-birthplace for more information.
LAMAR ALEXANDER ROCKY FORK
Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is 2,076 acres of scenic wilderness in Unicoi County in the southern Appalachian Mountains of East Tennessee.
The park is approximately 30 minutes from both Johnson City and Asheville, North Carolina, and 10 miles from Erwin, the county seat.
Part of the Rocky Fork watershed, the land was designated a Tennessee State Park in October 2012, but wasn’t officially opened and staffed until May 2015.
As of January 2019, Rocky Fork State Park has been named after Sen. Lamar Alexander.
The park is surrounded on three sides by the Cherokee National Forest. The steep, rugged terrain is drained by numerous cool mountain streams including its namesake, Rocky Fork Creek, which flows through the park. The stream is located in the pristine Rocky Fork watershed. With large moss-covered boulders, deep pools and eddies the cold, quickly flowing stream is noted for miles of excellent native trout fishing. There are many miles of old, unmarked logging and wildlife management roads in the area. A corridor of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area are nearby.
Visit https://www.tnstateparks.com/parks/rocky-fork for more information.
PANTHER CREEK
Panther Creek State Park in Morristown is a 1,444 acre park located on the Cherokee Reservoir in the historic Holston River Valley. Pioneers from North Carolina and the older Watauga Settlement arrived in this area around 1785. Prior to this time, the Cherokee Indians were the most prominent Native American tribe in the area.
The park has 17 different hiking trails covering more than 30 miles of terrain at all levels of difficulty. Hikers can enjoy magnificent views of Cherokee Lake and the Cumberland Mountains from Point Lookout Trail reaching 1,460 feet above sea level.
There are also more than 15 miles of mountain biking trails that range from easy to difficult.
The park offers seven miles of horseback riding trails with more under construction. Horse trailers must use the parking area off Panther Creek Road, just to the west of Boat Ramp Road.
For more information, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/panther-creek.