A local paranormal research team is giving skeptics and believers both the chance to experience some first hand ghostly phenomenon.
The Southern Research Society Paranormal team is guiding two public paranormal investigations at the Tipton-Haynes state historic site in late March.
Matthew Sorge, the founder of SRS Paranormal, was a skeptic himself until he said an unexplained encounter he had while relic hunting by a dilapidated, abandoned farmhouse changed his mind.
“I looked up in the window and saw an elderly woman looking back at me, and in the time it took me to process what I saw, she literally disappeared,” said Sorge. “So that’s what really started the journey into the paranormal.”
Wes Spurgeon, the co-director of the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site and SRS Paranormal’s team historian, said his curiosity is what drew him into the group.
“I was just kind of curious to see what it entailed, and it piqued my curiosity and some of the stuff that they were saying and some of the experiences that I was having kind of meshed together and opened my eyes,” said Spurgeon.
Spurgeon said Sorge was interested in doing a paranormal investigation at the historical site, and Spurgeon was able to make that happen.
“I actually got them into Tipton-Haynes and we investigated one night, and ever since I've joined with them,” said Spurgeon.
Since originally forming, SRS Paranormal has added several members to the group and together they have done investigations all over the country, including notable places like Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and the Deery Inn. The team’s next investigation will take place in Winchester, Indiana, at the Randolph County Asylum, where they’ll be teaming up with other well-known figures in the paranormal research field to film a documentary called “Field of Fears.”
“We’re going to conduct paranormal experiments that have never been attempted before on a scope and scale that’s never been attempted,” said Sorge.
SRS Paranormal will be back in Tennessee at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site to host their public investigations on March 24 and 31. The investigations will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. and will be limited to 20 participants each night. Those interested in participating must be at least 12 years old and must register by emailing the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at tiptonhaynes@outlook.com, or by calling (423) 926-3631. The cost to participate is $25 per person.