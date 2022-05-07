CRUSO, N.C. — Some- times it’s best to just get away.
“Exhale, unplug, recharge and restore … breathe again.”
Those words are all used in the list of core values at Springdale, a golf resort at the base of Cold Mountain.
If that sounds enticing, then Springdale is the place for you. It’s close enough to the Tri-Cities to get here easily yet far enough away to feel like you’ve left your troubles behind.
“I call it a decompression chamber,” Springdale General Manager Buddy Lawrence said. “When you come in driving up 276, you see the golf course. Cold Mountain’s on the right. Mount Pisgah’s on the left. You pull in and you can exhale. You’re in a different environment.”
The mountain golf course, located between Asheville and Waynesville, was the site of the 10th Battle of the Smokies last week. It’s a semi-annual competition between media members from Tennessee and North Carolina. The Tennessee team won to even the series 5-5, but nobody left disappointed.
Springdale made sure of that.
THE COURSE
The 6,800-yard championship course is the main attraction at Springdale. Lush fairways, mountain streams and overall fine course conditions all add up to a fun and challenging layout.
The participants in the Battle of the Smokies said the course’s greens were some of the smoothest — and fastest — they’ve ever putted.
While it is definitely a mountain course and there are some elevation changes, most of the shots are from flat lies.
“We tell people you don’t feel like you’re going to fall off the side of the mountain when you play it,” Springdale Director of Golf Rodney Russell said.
The course’s No. 1 handicap hole is called the Springdale Spasm. A sign near the tee warns golfers that “Playing this hole may be harmful to your mental health.”
It’s a 429-yard par-four with a stream cutting across the fairway near the landing area. It also has trees and a water hazard up the left side and out of bounds on the right. And it’s tight.
The Spasm is just one of several memorable holes.
“This is just a different place,” Russell said. “I guess that’s why guys keep coming back for 30 or 40 years. The golf course is good. It doesn’t beat you up too bad, but it’s tough enough.”
A nine-hole putting course with some crazy undulations that you can’t even imagine is next to the clubhouse. It’s a “must-do” for anyone playing the course.
SPRINGDALE HISTORY
Springdale Country Club, as it was originally called, opened in 1968. It’s been the site of many changes throughout the years.
It was also called Springdale at Cold Mountain for a time. These days, it’s simply called Springdale Cruso, strengthening its ties with the unincorporated community that has been called “Nine miles of friendly people and one old crab.”
In 2018, former convenience store magnate Lex West and his family bought the property and began some major upgrades. The Wests had spent years coming to the resort as guests.
Course improvements and building a new clubhouse were among the early projects undertaken.
Course conditions are a top priority.
Superintendent Jeremy Boone learned the game at Springdale and is a third-generation employee of the club. His father built houses nearby and his mother and grandmother were cooks at the club.
THE FLOOD
Last August, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through the area, bringing with it torrential rains. The nearby Pigeon River couldn’t hold the immense amount of rain that fell.
The Cruso area was the hardest hit from a historic flood. It sits in the Pisgah National Forest and the river rose during the storm as what has been called a wall of water swept away homes and cars. Seven people were killed as houses were destroyed. Giant trees were toppled, roads were washed out and hundreds of people had to be rescued.
A couple of days after the flood waters receded, Russell returned to the course and he was shocked at what he saw.
“It broke my heart,” Russell said. “Not only to see what happened to the golf course, but to know what happened to all the families that live around here. We could see living room furniture, kitchen tables, all that, right out here in the middle of our fairways.”
Much of the damage to the golf course came on its many bridges, which all had to be rebuilt to the tune of $300,000. The flood widened some of the streams on the course as well.
The course reopened eight weeks later and the owners donated $42,000 to a fund at a local church to help flood victims.
“We all pulled together and here we are today on this beautiful facility and we’ve got plans for the future,” Russell said.
STAY AND PLAY
While Springdale’s future includes some high-end homes, hiking trails, fishing and a shooting range, the star of the show is the golf course.
The resort offers stay-and-play packages, allowing groups of golfers to enjoy the course while never leaving the grounds. Accommodations include recently renovated Golf Watch Villas, Forest Homes, Country Cabins and Treehouses.
Unlimited golf is part of all packages.
Visitors are given personal golf carts to get from the accommodations to the course — and the fitness center is open 24 hours.
The Rocky Face Tavern features a bar and restaurant, and the Village Grill is the place for lunch or a quick bite at the turn.
The club offers memberships and daily play for those not staying at the resort.
ODDS & ENDS
Springdale is about 40 minutes west of Asheville off of Interstate 40. The resort and golf course are open year-round.
Visit the resort’s website at www.springdalegolf.com.