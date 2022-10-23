Main Street Jonesborough will host the 7th Annual Brews & Boos in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Brews & Boos is set in Jimmy Neil Smith Park (Storytelling Park) with a series of ghost stories featuring world-renowned storytellers, Connie Regan-Blake and Michael Reno Harrell. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with live music from K.T. Vandyke.

