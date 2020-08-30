It’s not unusual for fishermen to have a favorite honey hole, but what’s indeed uncommon is a honey hole that can turn ’em out like the one running through the heart of Eastman Chemical Company.
Simply, this South Fork of the Holston River locale in Kingsport is where big fish — lots of them — hang out.
Bristol, Virginia, resident Joey Musser is a believer.
“I retired from the fire department and (former co-worker) Chuck Wright knew I loved to fish,” Musser said. “He told me of a place that we had to try. I’d never really fished rivers before, and he took me there in his jet boat.
“We caught 20-some smallmouth that day, all of ’em between two and five pounds. It was the best day ever. I’ve been in there 15 or 20 times since. It’s really amazing.”
The action is so good that even Nathan Light, a Kingsport native who’s fished more waters than most while co-producing an outdoors television show for 13 years, is dazzled.
In particular, the water from the Riverfront Restaurant up to the weir dam (spillway) in the center of Eastman, is where the South Fork becomes a one-of-a-kind fishery.
“Those two or three miles from the spillway down to the shoals in front of the restaurant is really outstanding,” said Light, 61. “Obviously there’s enough food — shad and crawfish — present for them to thrive, because that stretch really holds a lot of fish, and some very healthy ones.
“Above the weir dam you can catch some big rainbow trout, and below it’s mostly smallmouth bass and a few largemouth. There’s lots of 3- and 4-pound bass in there and some 5-pounders, especially during the springtime when they carry extra weight before they spawn.”
SO GOOD IT’S ON TV
Light and partner Freddie Neeley co-host 3B Outdoors, a 30-minute television show which airs locally from November through April, with the assistance of some dozen area sportsmen.
One week Light puts on a fishing show, the next week Neeley does a hunting episode.
More than once, Light and fishing buddy Barry Loupe have featured this stretch of the Holston, and landed one lunker after another — at least on camera.
“He calls it epic,” Light said of Loupe, a staff member who hails from Saltville, Virginia.
The downside for Light, an old Ketron High School graduate who initially grew up in Lynn Garden, is that he’s already “catching” grief for highlighting this land of trophies.
“There’ll be some guys around here that’ll hammer me over this (newspaper) piece,” Light said. “Because we’re publicizing their little corner of the universe that they want to keep private.
“They say it’s overfished since we began doing shows. There’s already a lot of barking dogs.”
TOUGH TICKET
Actually, a major reason for such success below the spillway is indeed its limited access.
“There’s a lot of private property that borders the river,” Light said. “You’ve got Eastman and different businesses like the wastewater treatment plant and I think the railroad owns some places up through there. So it’s not very accessible, which helps the fishing.
“You really can’t get past the shoals at the restaurant and get up there without a jet boat.”
JET BOAT KEY
Light said there are people who put in above the dam, at a ramp below Fort Patrick Henry Lake, and float downstream in a drift boat or a kayak. But that adventure can create tough sledding when trying to get around or over the 3-to-4-foot spillway, built to maintain a certain level of water for Eastman to use in cooling equipment and processors, before it is returned to the river.
“Going around or over the dam is difficult and not recommended,” Light said. “There’ve been lots of boats capsized and rescued in there.”
Therefore, motoring upstream like a hot knife through butter is the only way to go.
“Your first jet boat ride rocks your world,” Light said. “It’s a real adrenaline rush running in six or eight inches of water over rocks while thinking you can reach down and touch the river bottom.”
It is imperative to know what’s what when taking a jet boat up the South Fork.
“You can’t exercise too much safety and you must know the day’s generation schedule,” Light said. “You don’t want to knock a big hole in your boat and fill it with water. The fun ends there.
“And fishing is all about fun if you ask me. That’s always been my take on it, anyway.”