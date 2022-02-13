The Atlantic Ale House in Johnson City is a place where many go to find artfully constructed pints, but now they can go there for pint-sized art.
A Small Art Gallery, less than two feet square, opened this month at the craft brew pub next to King Commons Park. This exhibition space, although small, will have a large presence on McClure Street.
In recent years, Johnson City has experienced a growth in artistic representation with murals, sculptures and banner exhibitions. The Small Art Gallery will add both art and charm to this growing trend, gallery founder Sarah Nobles said.
“Opening a gallery has always been a passion of mine. While many life events have prevented me from moving forward with the idea, I am officially taking the leap to gallery owner with a 20 x 20 x 20-inch space,” Nobles said.
While she maintains the dream of opening an official gallery, the Small Art Gallery keeps her moving forward and inspires her to continue dreaming big (or small).
The gallery will feature local, national, and international artists on a monthly, rotating schedule.
Artists and their artworks will be featured on the Instagram account, JCsmallart, which was created to support online sales of featured artworks.
Nobles said pieces from a number of artists have been scheduled to rotate through the gallery for the rest of 2022.
The Atlantic Ale House, 111 McClure St., agreed to share their space with the gallery.
“Sarah approached us with this nontraditional gallery space, and we thought the idea was really compelling,” Ale House co-owner Jenny Lockmiller said. “Through our commitment to making art accessible to all, we are excited to host the Small Art Gallery.”
Bryan Stevens, Nobles’ brother, built the gallery space and gifted it to her.
For more information on how to participate as an artist, visit the Small Art Gallery’s Instagram account at: @JCsmallart. For email inquiries, contact Sarah Nobles at srh_nbls@yahoo.com.
