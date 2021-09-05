The observance of National Suicide Prevention Week began Sunday.
Frontier Health will be joining other health organizations throughout September in calling attention to National Suicide Prevention Month.
Officials with the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health and substance abuse services have issued a statement calling attention to the warning signs of suicide and help options for those contemplating suicide.
“Crisis services is grateful to have a month each year in which suicide prevention is highlighted,” said Kristy Tipton, Frontier Health’s division director of specialty services. “As many as 130 Americans lose their life daily and suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death for all ages. Our Crisis Team works to save the lives of those in our community experiencing suicidal thoughts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Officials say preventing suicide requires a broad effort involving many different sectors of the community. Suicide is defined as a death caused by self-directed injurious behavior with the intent to die due to the behavior.
The causes of suicide vary from individual to individual, and according to reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people.
• Suicide was the second-leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth-leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 44.
• There were nearly 2½ times as many suicides (47,511) in the United States as there were homicides (19,141).
Health providers say knowing the warning signs can save a life because suicide is preventable. Some warning signs may help Americans determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide, especially if their behavior has changed, related to a painful event or loss.
Those warning signs include:
• Talking about wanting to die.
• Searching online for a way to kill themselves, including searching for a place to buy a gun.
• Talking about revenge or showing rage.
• Talking about being a burden to other people.
• Increasing use of alcohol and drugs.
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.
• Acting anxious, agitated, or behaving recklessly.
• Sleeping too much or not enough.
• Mood swings.
• Isolating themselves.
If you or a loved one are contemplating suicide, the National Suicide Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
In addition, the Frontier Health Crisis Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year at 1-877-928-9062. Also, a walk-in center is located at Turning Point, 208 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City.