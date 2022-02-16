As one symphony member put it, strings will fill the stage.
The Science Hill Orchestra will take the stage with the Johnson City Symphony Saturday evening at the Martin Center for the Performing Arts on the East Tennessee State University campus. The concert will begin at 7:30.
The last time the two groups took the stage together was in 2018. With the upcoming concert, the Science Hill students aren’t the only people excited about the opportunity.
“That stage is going to be full of strings,” Johnson City Symphony cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald said through a smile. “To play on a stage with that many people, that many string players, is uncommon. The sound is going to be massive, so that will be fun.”
Fitzgerald has been with the symphony since 2004 and is one of six cellos. She will be joined onstage by 18 Science Hill cellists — which surprised even her. Fitzgerald and a few other members of the symphony have spent time at the high school working with students in each section.
“It’s been really, really good, it’s very fulfilling,” Fitzgerald said. “You have students who are at various levels, so just encouraging them all to improve and giving them a chance to hear each other and inspire each other. I’m hoping to encourage them to help each other more when I’m not here. My objective is to teach them to teach themselves.”
“As a professional, we know that it’s not just about playing the cello,” she continued. “It’s about developing other skills that they will hopefully transfer to other areas of their life including academics and just their well-being.”
Science Hill Orchestra members echoed Fitzgerald's excitement.
“It’s been absolutely magical,” Science Hill junior Erin McMillion said. She's been playing the violin for most of her life, and she said the experience working with the symphony has been amazing.
“As a section leader, seeing everyone in my section growing as a player and growing in confidence, it’s just such a great experience," she said. "We are very fortunate to be able to work with professionals.”
Kaylee Rogers, a junior, has played the violin since fifth grade at Indian Trail.
“It’s super exciting,” Rogers said of the concert. “It’s really fun to get the chance to play, not only with our orchestra members, but another whole orchestra with more talented members because they’ve been playing for so long. So I am really excited to hear the sound of that.”
Sophomore Zeke Brown plays the cello and said he’d had a good experience working with the symphony and that he’s learning that even the smallest adjustments allow the group to sound much better.
“Honestly, it’s been really cool,” Brown said. “Having somebody who is a professional at this kind of thing, go in and work with you individually, with your own section. It’s just really neat and fascinating.”
Johnson City Schools Orchestra Director Susan Lambert said “It is an honor and privilege for the Science Hill Topper Orchestra to be invited to perform with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.
“Our orchestra students have worked intensively with members of the symphony in preparation for performing side-by-side with a symphony musician.”
The Science Hill Orchestra is one of nine high school orchestras in Tennessee.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at etsutickets.com/martincenter/Online/default.asp.