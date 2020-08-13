KINGSPORT — The 78th annual Santa Train will be a first, adding a new twist to the regional tradition’s storied history.
CSX and its Santa Train partners have an alternative plan for this year’s event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines regarding public gatherings.
Each year since 1943, the Santa Train has delivered gifts to folks of all ages between Southeastern Kentucky and downtown Kingsport. Since 2001, gifts have been distributed only at specific stops along the train’s 110-mile route. Each of those stops typically draws hundreds of people who gather well ahead of the train’s arrival and press against its rear platform and often spread down the tracks several train car lengths after the train comes to a stop. Santa tosses soft items from the rear platform while his helpers exit the train at each stop to walk among the crowds, handing out heftier gifts that can’t safely be thrown — and also to make the event a more personal experience.
Santa Train sponsors don’t want to encourage those kinds of crowds this year. So Santa won’t be riding the rails.
The giving spirit Santa usually brings by train still will appear as usual. But instead of at stops along the CSX tracks twixt here and Shelby, Kentucky, members of Team Santa Train will distribute gifts at key Food City locations near the train’s usual route.
These drive-through pickup events will take place on the day the Santa Train would usually run: the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year Thanksgiving will be Nov. 26. That means the 78th annual Santa Train event will be Saturday, November 21.
The decision to go “off track” was made after monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewing the CDC’s recommendations for hosting events in 2020, sponsors said.
“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, attendees and the community is always our top priority when we are planning the Santa Train. We decided it was in the best interests of all parties to rethink this year’s event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX.
Attendees can pick up gifts from their cars to limit physical contact.
Other aspects of the event, including contests and possible special guest appearances, will be moved to an online platform.