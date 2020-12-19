Old St. Nick was really happy to get the letters from children last year at the Johnson City Christmas Parade, but because of COVID-19, we weren’t able to send him those the same way this time. He asked if there was any way we could help him get more letters from children.
Here are some of the letters we received:
Dear Santa,
May name is Cheyanna and my Grammy is making me write this letter (an you know why.) Also I know that you know me and my little brother on a first name baises. But, for Christmas I would like to have sweat pants and sweat shirts, cute outfits, makeup (foundation, eye shadow) and Jenga for me an my lil bro. Also I would like hunting stuff like a real gun to hunt with, hunting clothes, an a deer call. I hope that you make every other family's Christmas as special as mine. Also will you bring my grammy's dog tucker some lil bones.
Love,
Cheyanna
Age 12
P.S. I will not shoot your reindeer but I will leave them some reindeer food.
Dear Santa,
My sister is helping me to write this letters because I cant write letters yet. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. I really love you, Mrs. Clause, the elves an the reindeer. This year for Christmas I would like to get hunting stuff. Such as a real gun, camo truck and trailer, hunting clothes, boots, hunting camera, hunting blind with chair, a deer call, and real walkie talkie. An also can you bring my dog Rugger a BIG bone. I would really like all the other little boys an girls to get something special for Christmas to.
Love,
Brantlee
Age 5
P.S. I will leave milk an cookies for you.
Dear Santa,
I would like Legos. I love you. You are the Best Santa. I love you.
Waylon
Dear Santa,
I don't know what I would like for Christmas this year. I would like my elf Ellie to pick it out.
Love,
Maci Royse
To Santa:
Do you have the power to add snow anywhere? If you do please make it snow on 12/16/2020. I like snow! I've been a good boy this year. I want a Mario blanket and a toy door for Christmas.
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Dollhouse
A Tablet
A Camera
Love you,
Kaelynn Saylor
Age 5
Dear Santa,
i am going to stay awake to see you.
Morgan
Santa list:
Barbie sweet orchard
Ninja Bots
Fast Furious Drive RC Vehicle
Hot Wheels Sky Crash tower track set
Lego Speed Champions 2018 Dodge Challenger
Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F8 tributo 76895
Star Wars the Child Pillow Buddy
Spider-Man maximum venom titan Hero
Captain America with Blast gear
24V Hyper HPR350 Electric Dirt Bike
Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard
Hover-1 All Star Hoverboard
Donie New Kids on the Block Doll
Joe New Kids on the Block Doll
Danny New Kids on the Block Doll
P.S. I will leave your raindear some carrots and you some milk and cookies
From Paige Williams
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been very good.
I would like to have legos, a Baby Yoda sweatshirt, a red bean-bag chair and books including the fourth Wizards of ONce book.
How are you doing?
How are your reindeer doing?
Wich reindeer is your favorite?
Who is your favorite elf?
Please say hi to Rudolph for me!
Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Gabe
To Santa:
Merry Christmas. I hope you will give me lots of presents. How is your reindeer doing. People say you aren't real but I believe in you.
Love, a guy named Eliot
Dear Santa,
My name is Fielding and I am 5 yrs old. I be nice everyday, I want toys for presents on Christmas Eve.
I will leave you cookies.
Fielding
Dear Santa,
My name is Thomas and I am 6 yrs old. I've been pretty good this year. I would like to have a new tablet for Christmas & maybe Paw-Patrol toys.
I will leave you chocolate chip cookies
Thomas
Dear Santa,
I guess I've been good. I need a new tablet.
Papaw Brown
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas!
I have been a good girl. Please bring me a big sis LOL Doll, American Girl Doll and a toy for my baby brother or sister.
Thank you.
Chevelynn Suits
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper. I am 6.
I want the Playdough set, LOL Dolls, nintendo switch, please.
Bye, Santa. Stay safe.
Harper Walker
Dear Santa,
Here's my Christmas list.
1. A new PS5 also nown as the Playstation 5.
2. a toy train set
3. a stuft anamall narwal
4. a robot dog
5. a new Xbox 360 controller
6. a red and blue bike
7. a new eltrek scooter
8. a bag of manets
9. a robot dionsor
10. a toy snow man
P.S. have a merry Christmas Santa
Colton Coomer
Dear Santa,
My Nana is writing this because I'm 4 years old and just learning to read & write my letters.
My name is Weston Dubay and I have been pretty good this year. I still need to be patient at times and still learning to share my toys.
I would like some slime, some real tools and wood. I love to hammer on wood and make things.
I would also like on of your real elfs if you have extra.
I will leave you some cookies and milk when you come and hope you like it.
Happy birthday to Jesus.
Weston
Dear Santa,
Can you please get me 2 thangs: a docter strange action figure and lego marvel super heros.
From Jonathan Walker