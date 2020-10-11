This week, Rocky Mount State Historic Site will celebrate the fall in 1791.
At the site’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 17, you can join the Cobb family and their friends as they celebrate the harvest.
Living history tours of the Cobb farm will take place all day, and demonstrations on site will include blacksmithing, fireplace cooking, apple butter making, apple cider pressing and much more. Stop and smell the biscuits baking in the kitchen or give the apple butter a stir.
Toys and games, including sack races, corn hole and 18th- century games will be available for all ages. Crafts, including pumpkin painting, Halloween decoration painting, corn shuck dolls, and candle making will be offered for an additional fee.
This year, Rocky Mount will also have a pumpkin carving contest, with three entry groups: ages 13-17, ages 18 and older and families.
Contest registration must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. Cost is $5 per entry. Carving will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, with Rocky Mount providing the pumpkins and participants providing their own carving tools and family friendly designs.
Public judging will take place throughout the day, with winners being announced at end of day and on Facebook. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of each group, as well as their pumpkins being left on display until after Haunting on the Mount on Oct. 30.
Storytelling will be held in the auditorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and local craft artisans will be on site offering handmade gifts, perfect for early holiday shopping.
Bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds or visit the food trucks set up throughout the day.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5-17. Children under 5 and Rocky Mount Historical Association members are admitted free of charge.
The living farm is at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats.
