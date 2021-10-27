Rhea mason lodge hosts ham dinner Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rhea Masonic Lodge 47, 208 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough, will host a ham dinner Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.mThe dinner will be carry-out only and costs $10.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dinner Mason Ham Lodge Food Christianity Jonesborough Rhea N. Recommended for you Most Popular Johnson City police officer arrested on domestic violence charge Why is Summers-Taylor the only bidder for Johnson City paving projects? Logistics. For breakfast anytime, it's Libby's Lodge in Carter County Is safety an issue in downtown Johnson City? It depends who you ask How affordable is Johnson City? Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.