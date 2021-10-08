The Regional COVID-19 Information Line, operated by the Northeast Regional Health Office, closed Friday.
Beginning Monday, anyone with COVID-19 questions or concerns can call their local health department for assistance. Health departments within the public health region include Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
There are no changes for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing by the local health departments. Residents can call the health department in the county in which they live Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
County health departments
- Carter: 403 E. G St., Elizabethton; 423-543-2521.
- Greene: 810 W. Church St., Greeneville; 423-798-1749.
- Hancock: 178 Willow St., Sneedville; 423-733-2228.
- Hawkins: 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill; 423-357-5341.
- Hawkins: 201 Park Blvd.Rogersville; 423-272-7641.
- Johnson: 715 W. Main St., Mountain City; 423-727-9731.
- Unicoi, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin; 423-743-9103.
- Washington, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City; 423-975-2200.