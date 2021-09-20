My dining partner can usually be counted on to provide both direction and motivation for the gustatory forays that the dine-around bunch goes on.
Her latest motivation was a desire for something delicious served in comfortable surroundings that did not involve our kitchen. A brief conversation with the Retiree determined that Bella Vita was both the cuisine and the destination. Bella Vita has been a mainstay in the north Johnson City restaurant corridor for upward of 20 years. Sadly, though founder and culinary maestro Sammy Rugovac is gone for seven years, his sons Amel and Ardjian are doing a great job serving Bella Vita’s crowd of loyal regulars as well as introducing infrequent customers to their version of “Beautiful Living;” Bella Vita’s namesake and purpose.
First impressions
Tucked away into a back corner of a non-descript building off North Roan Street, Bella Vita appears equally non-descript from the outside. Once inside, there is sunny seating for animated gatherings on your right, while the left side has snug seating in a low-light, just-right atmosphere for business deals or romantic frissons. The “Interesting Times” brought renovation to Bella Vita in the form of a new private dining room for parties and meetings. The restaurant has a properly curated bar serving wines, cocktails and other strong waters, with the restroom access further along. Our server Cody, quiet and capable, provided knowledgeable assistance for us with Bella Vita’s menu and wine list.
Salmon Alla Bella Vita
The Retiree spotted the entry for Salmon Alla Bella Vita grinning at her from the menu and chose that for her supper entrée ($18.99), sided with Bella Vita’s house salad, some spaghetti and marinara ragu and their excellent scratch-made Italian bread. In Salmon Alla Bella Vita, Amel takes a sizable half-darn of salmon along with some fresh-sliced peppers and onions, sautéing the whole of it in a mixture of white wine and lemon juice. The wine and lemon juice is then reduced and drizzled over the sautéed salmon as an accompanying sauce. “Piquant” accurately describes each bite of salmon thus prepared, and the Retiree made good use of the bread as a scarpetta, or “little shoe,” to collect every drop of sauce.
Chicken Piccate
My dining partner chose the equally piquant Pollo Piccate ($15.99), a breast of chicken sautéed in lemon juice and white wine, then served in a sauté reduction dotted with added capers on a warmed plate. The reduction provided an astringency my dining partner found most pleasant in how it cleansed her palate bite after bite.
Eggplant Rollantini with side of Italian sausage
Eggplant is not normally my choice as an entrée’s main course.
I admit that my bias toward the eggplant may have been influenced early on by seeing the original black and white version of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” in a darkened movie theater.
Alien pod people? Nightmares? You betcha.
To me, the lowly eggplant was a strangely shaped and fleshy vegetable wrapped in skin of a disturbingly purple hue that tasted like wet cardboard. What I hadn’t realized was just how that fleshy texture and subtlety of taste could be the foundation of so many wonderful dishes.
The entree I ordered from Cody was Eggplant Rollatini ($14.99) sided with a salad, a bowl of ragued spaghettini, and an a la carte order of Bella Vita’s Italian Sausage ($4.99). As you might have gathered from the name, Eggplant Rollatini takes cutlet-sized thin slices of eggplant and interleaves them with slices of prosciutto, freshly torn leaves of spinach, and thinly sliced mozzarella cheese. The Rollatini is then (what else?) rolled up, baked and then sauced with the house marinara. The result has an interesting variety of flavors and textures created by the layering of eggplant, prosciutto and the mozzarella cheese all blending nicely together into a single masterpiece. The a la carte Italian sausage just added to the fun.
The bottom line
This is a great restaurant.
Dining with the Rugovac brothers at Bella Vita is an event, whatever day of the week you decide to go. The restaurant’s atmosphere is quiet and comfortable as your favorite armchair. Service is professional, unobtrusive and friendly, and steady, creative hands are in the kitchen and dining room.
Incidentally, with your menu in hand you should check out its back page. Over the years, some off-menu culinary requests made by Bella Vita’s regular clientele have become popular enough to gain on-menu status, a particularly noteworthy achievement that shows the high regard Bella Vita has for its customers.
There can be no question that, when you dine at Johnson City’s Bella Vita, “Beautiful Living” has never been so refined.
Or so delicious.