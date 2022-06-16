“If we leave early, maybe we can get ahead of the crowd,” we thought. But it didn’t work.
Arriving at The Butcher’s Block in Greeneville shortly after 4 p.m. back on March 5 of this year didn’t give us much advantage at all. The main parking lot was completely full. You would have thought it was the height of the dinner hour.
Customers checked in, left their cell phone numbers with the host, and returned to their cars so as not to crowd the waiting area. All across the lot, phones were at the ready, their owners hoping that the promised hourlong wait between them and steak heaven might be a few minutes shorter.
As Butcher’s Block veterans, though, we’re used to packed parking lots, a testament to the high quality of its steaks and seafood and the consistency of their preparation. We’ve been eating there since shortly after it opened in 1987.
In fact, watching this business grow and succeed over the years has been a source of great personal pleasure for me. The late owner, Tommy Greenway, who died almost a year ago, was a year ahead of me in school, and my family intersected with his in several ways. His aunt, Miss Bonnie Greenway, taught Sunday school at Asbury United Methodist Church in Greeneville. In her class, we were required to memorize the books of the Bible and hundreds of verses in them.
Then, when I became a student at Greeneville Junior High School, I diagrammed sentences in her English class. Her nephew Charles, Tommy’s younger brother, and I spent many hours together on the basketball court. Charles also died way, way too early.
Nothing in Tommy’s upbringing ever hinted, at least to me, that he might make a career in the restaurant business. But he did, in his very own hometown, creating along the way what I believe to be one of the finest restaurants in the South. I don’t make a practice of ranking restaurants, but if I did, The Butcher’s Block would, without doubt, be in my top five, ever.
When I describe The Butcher’s Block as fine, I don’t mean fancy. Without a Steaks-R-Us sign to tip you off, you might walk up and mistake the building for, say, a Social Security office. Inside, the furnishings are honest and unadorned. The place even lacks the mandatory steakhouse table decoration from my childhood: a candle in a red globe wrapped in plastic netting.
But folks don’t flock here for décor. They fill that parking lot expecting a well-deserved night out on occasion, a break from the factory or farm, and the feeling, after it’s all said and done, that their hard-earned money has been well-spent. I grew up surrounded by that philosophy. Money earned from making televisions or selling tobacco or milking cows was precious. It paid the bills. But it also brought joy. My parents never forgot that, and they didn’t mind splurging for a steak dinner once a month or so at The Camelot Room, if they could be assured that their ribeye or T-bone or filet was cooked the way they liked it and they were going to run into someone they knew.
That’s what The Butcher’s Block gives to its diners. I know people who wouldn’t miss a Friday night there. Even during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-restaurant dining wasn’t possible, The Butcher’s Block staff kept Greeneville well fed, advertising its curbside offerings every day on social media.
As the year 2020 was ending, The Butcher’s Block management told its customers, “We just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting our business. 2020 was more than challenging, but because of the support of our loyal customers, we never fell behind and never went without. Our business didn’t lose, our employees didn’t go without, and our customers stayed fed. Our hearts go out to the small businesses that COVID did affect.”
When the pandemic hit, The Butcher’s Block adapted, modifying its menu for curbside sales and, once dine-in resumed, it stopped taking reservations, at least temporarily, amid the supply chain challenges it faced. That’s the reason for the 4 p.m. crowd that day. Like any popular restaurant, The Butcher’s Block does run out of items, especially now. The day we visited in March, seafood was in short supply.
Under normal conditions there, we would begin our meal either with an appetizer plate of fried oysters or grilled scallops. My usual choice for steak is a char-grilled ribeye, medium rare, and my only decision is the size. Typically, I get the 14-ounce. The midwestern, grain-fed, aged Angus beef is always cooked perfectly to the specified temperature and requires no additional seasoning at the table. It’s amazing to me that the chefs can turn out dozens of steaks in the course of an evening exactly as customers request. I have never seen one sent back to the kitchen.
The Butcher’s Block may be best known for its “Texas Tails.” Check the sign board out front. They’re the flat end of the tenderloin, and you can get them with sautéed mushrooms or onions.
The restaurant sits unassumingly on a side street, Serral Drive, that intersects with Highway 11-E. This year, it celebrates 35 years in business.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”