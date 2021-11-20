Local hiking enthuiast, writer and photographer Bill Fuller went on the trip of a lifetime in October, visiting all five of Utah’s National Parks — Zion, Bryce, Canyonlands, Arches and Capitol Reef. Here are a few photos from his time at Canyonlands.(tncms-asset)0db903e4-479e-11ec-806d-079cf9e7fea8[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)08d12802-479e-11ec-8e56-5f868d68161d[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)12e68b3e-479e-11ec-b798-3fd8d25dc558[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)180ac594-479e-11ec-be36-8f8e10800b83[3](/tncms-asset)
