Make sure hyperactive dogs get enough daily exercise. For more active breeds, a leash walk doesn’t always do the trick.

Many pet owners are familiar with their dog’s hyperactivity, also known as the zoomies.

In most instances, the root cause is the lack of a comprehensive education plan on the dog breed, and the dog may need a daily exercise plan more fitted to their breed.

