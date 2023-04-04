NEWS2USE-PETS-DMT

When looking for a vet, quality, location and budget are essential, especially because a veterinarian will play an important role in your pet’s life.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Getting a new dog is always an exciting time, but with that excitement comes a big commitment. You’ve thought of the food, the bowl, the leash, and the collar, maybe even a training crate! Perhaps the most important thing you can do to ensure your puppy lives it’s happiest and healthiest life is to find a veterinarian.

There are some factors that are more crucial than others when choosing a vet.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you