The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter had a live release rate of 95% in 2021, surpassing the 90% needed to be considered a no-kill shelter.
The 90% “save rate” is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered a no-kill shelter, considering roughly 10% of animals that enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia, according to leading animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.
Tennessee had a save rate of 88.5% in 2021, and 58% of the state’s shelters reached the no-kill benchmark. A total of 96,228 dogs and cats were saved, but the shelters below the no-kill benchmark would have needed to save another 3,630 animals to make Tennessee a no-kill state.
However, the state fared well last year compared to the rest of the country, as 2021 marked the first time in five years that the U.S. shelter systems had seen a decrease in lifesaving, according to Best Friends.
Despite this, the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has only seen an increase in lifesaving in recent years. Their live release rate was only 62.8% in 2015 and was even as low as 30% in 2013, according to Executive Director Tammy Davis.
“We have made drastic changes in the last 6 years to do everything we can to save animal lives in our community,” Davis said. “We put new systems in place and started new programs to make this possible. It has not been easy and we rely on the help we get from our amazing community of animal lovers and the local businesses that support us.”
While the shelter does receive funding from the city, Davis says that funding only makes up about half of their budget. They depend greatly on donors for the rest.
The shelter also offers a microchipping service to help supplement funds. Owners can get their pets microchipped for only $20 at the shelter. All they need to do is call and make an appointment. The shelter also microchips every animal they adopt out.
“Our goal is to prevent animals from entering the shelter in the first place if we can. We try to help people keep their pets and not be forced to turn them into the shelter,” Davis said. “We also encourage people to microchip their pets. If your pet is lost we want to reunite that pet with you as quick as possible. If the animal is microchipped we can do that in a matter of minutes.”
To make a microchip appointment or for information on the shelter, call (423) 926-8769 or visit https://wcjcanimalshelter.org.