The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in a total of 109 dogs, cats and kittens in the first week of June.
Summer is typically the shelter’s busiest time of the year, Executive Director Tammy Davis said.
“We already know that June, July, and August are when we see the most animals come in,” Davis said. “In springtime animals are out reproducing and when there’s no one, you know, to take those animals, they end up here at the shelter.”
The increase has put a strain on the shelter and its employees as there are more animals to take care of and space becomes limited, and they only expect the situation to get worse in the next few months.
“Even though we have a large shelter, we still can run out of space,” Davis said. “So we depend a lot on fosters.”
They especially depend on fosters to help with the incoming kittens, as it is currently kitten season. When kittens are not old enough to be adopted, placing them with foster families can help free up cages in the shelter.
June is also Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, but Davis encourages people to come in and take a new furry friend home, even if it isn’t a cat.
“We know a lot of people come and they want kittens, but please don’t forget these senior animals here at the shelter,” Davis said. “The older dogs and adult cats, they need homes too.”
There are plenty of senior and adult dogs and cats currently at the shelter, and some have been waiting for their forever homes for more than a year.
“If you have been thinking about adopting, we ask that you come and you consider adopting an animal at this time,” Davis said.
If you are interested in adopting, visit the shelter at 3411 N. Roan Street or online at wcjcanimalshelter.org/adopt/available-pets, or type bit.ly/3Hl8r3m into your browser.
If you are unable to adopt but may be interested in fostering an animal, visit wcjcanimalshelter.org/support-us/foster-program, or type bit.ly/3tqp7jV into your browser.