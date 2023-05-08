Washington County officials are considering a resolution to establish specific guidelines for tethering dogs in unincorporated areas of the county.
Members of the Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee voted to send a proposal to the County Commission to consider at its May 22 meeting that addresses situations where dogs are being restrained in a manner that is inconsistent with the new regulations for tethering dogs humanely outdoors.
Committee members, however, stressed the guidelines are not meant be heavy-handed in dealing with dog owners.
“This resolution addresses the biggest animal control issue that we know of in the county and will resolve it humanely but with a minimal impact on citizens,” Commissioner Kenneth Huffine told his colleagues.
Commissioner Jodi Jones, the chair of the HEW committee, said the resolution “shows the county’s desire to first educate” dog owners before taking punitive action.
Tammy Davis, who is director of Johnson City/Washington County Animal Control, said the goal of the resolution is to both “educate owners and to better the lives of dogs” who are kept on a tether.
In April, the HEW committee asked Davis to develop a set of guidelines to address the dog tethering issue in the county. Davis said most of the animal welfare calls that animal control officers now receive deal with dogs being kept inhumanely on chains and other restraints.
Huffine noted that a presentation made by Davis last month included a photograph of a 14-pound dog being restrained by a 19-pound logging chain and clearly illustrates the need for the guidelines.
“Our goal is not to remove animals from their homes unless it is a clear case of animal cruelty,” Davis told the committee.
She also noted that the county’s guidelines are less restrictive than a Johnson City municipal ordinance that went into effect in early 2020 that limits the amount of time a dog may be tethered outdoors and seeks to end tethering altogether.
The county resolution says it “shall be unlawful to keep or harbor any dog that is restrained in a manner inconsistent” with specific guidelines that include:
• A dog shall not be tethered in a way that it could become “frequently entangled on the restraint or another object.”
• Multiple dogs must each be tethered on separate restraints and “not secured to the same fixed point.”
• A tether must allow a dog to “sit, lie down and stand comfortably without the restraint becoming taut and allow the dog a range of movement.”
• A dog “shall not be tethered by means of a choke, pinch slip halter or prong-type collar.”
• The tether must be “a minimum of 10 feet long and weigh no more than 10% of the dog’s body weight.”
The resolution also states that pet owners who are cited for violating any portion of the resolution “shall be subject to a civil fine in General Sessions Court of Washington County.” The fine for a first offense ranges from $25 to $50. A repeat citation is subject to a fine that can range from $50 to $100 per offense.
The Humane Society of the United States says dogs are social creatures who need interaction with humans and other animals. Intensive confinement or long-term restraint can severely damage their physical and psychological well-being.
That means an otherwise friendly dog, when kept continuously chained or tethered, can become neurotic, anxious and often aggressive.