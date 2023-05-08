Washington County officials are considering a resolution to establish specific guidelines for tethering dogs in unincorporated areas of the county.

Members of the Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee voted to send a proposal to the County Commission to consider at its May 22 meeting that addresses situations where dogs are being restrained in a manner that is inconsistent with the new regulations for tethering dogs humanely outdoors.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

