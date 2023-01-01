Living with a houseful of dogs can be like having kids. You’re always learning as much as you’re teaching.
Sometimes those lessons can be tough. I learned that the hard way one recent morning.
You probably should never wrestle with a bloodhound while holding a harmonica in your mouth.
It seems obvious now, but my brain wasn’t working properly as I held the instrument between my lips and invited Daisy Duke up onto my bed.
Daisy Duke loves to howl when I play the harmonica. Sometimes, she gets a little physical, too, jumping around and throwing punches.
On this fateful morning, she did it all. She jumped on top of me as I began to play. She was howling and slapping.
She was wanting to wrestle, so I wrapped her up in my arms and legs. It takes every bit of strength to control this beast. As we rolled around on the bed — we were really wrestling — I forgot about the harmonica.
Daisy Duke has a favorite wrestling move, where she stretches her long legs out as far as she can and throws her head up in an effort to escape my grasp.
Guess where she threw her head this time? Right under my chin.
Bloodhounds have a knot on top of their skulls and that knot connected perfectly with my jawbone. The clattering of teeth replaced any sounds that had been previously coming out of the harmonica.
As I saw stars, I was certain I would be counting missing teeth as soon as I gained my composure.
The harmonica had slammed into my teeth, but luckily they all remained intact. They hurt for a while but other than feeling like I had been knocked out for a few seconds, I was relatively OK. I was surprised.
The lesson was learned, though. You can play the harmonica for a bloodhound or you can wrestle with a bloodhound. But you can’t wrestle with a bloodhound with a harmonica in your mouth.
Daisy Duke and her four step-siblings escaped a potential disaster on Christmas day.
The dogs stayed home as we were out visiting. When we got home that evening, we entered the house to the sickening sound of gushing water.
A frozen pipe had broken and was spewing water horizontally from our garage into our laundry room.
Water was running out of light fixtures in the laundry room ceiling. Part of the basement was under four inches of water. Ceilings had collapsed in a storage room, where almost everything being stored was ruined. The carpet in the finished portion of our basement was partially under water and the sheetrock from the ceiling had come crashing down.
It was an unbelievable mess.
As we rushed through the debris in the basement to turn the water off, we thought of the dogs. They were in the family room, which had taken about an inch of water on the hardwood floors.
Thankfully, the water never made it to where the small dogs stay. Two of the others were smart enough to head for higher ground and were found on the couch, their bed on the floor having been soaked.
Daisy Duke was never affected. She’s kept in her own room on the other side of a gate because that’s what princesses demand. The water didn’t make it that far on the main floor so she stayed safe and dry.
Of course, with all the water damage comes some different smells, and bloodhounds like nothing better than new smells. Daisy Duke was quite interested in what was going on in the basement.
We finally got a plumber to come fix the pipe after three days without water. Daisy Duke stayed outside while he did his work. She howled at the door. She howled at the fence when he went out to his truck. She knew something was going on and she was missing it.
When the work was done and the plumber left, we let Daisy Duke back in. She sprinted around the house like she never had before, nose to the ground, going a hundred miles an hour and constantly changing directions. We could hear her nose clicking as she sniffed out every inch. Her tail was wagging so hard she looked like she might fly.
It was fun to watch, the first part of the entire episode that made us smile. That’s what dogs, especially Daisy Duke, can do. Even when things are looking down, they can make you smile. That’s why we do whatever we can to make them happy.
Joe Avento is the sports editor for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke runs the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.