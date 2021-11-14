Wag N Suds, a place dog owners can bathe their four-legged friends and let them socialize with other dogs, is set to open its doors to the public on Monday.
“It’s scary, it’s exciting, but it’s scary, too,” store owner Kimberly Clemens said of the business’ upcoming grand opening, scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Inside the business, at 3101 W. Market St., visitors will find a shop that sells pet supplies — everything from high-quality dog food to handmade items such as bandanas, collars and leashes — a waiting area for adults and dogs alike and, of course, a wash area that features six tubs and two sinks to wash big and small dogs alike, including one room reserved specifically for police K9s.
In addition, two of the tubs are wheelchair accessible, something Clemens said was important to include as she spent a year in a wheelchair and knows how difficult it can be to wash your service dog while confined to a wheelchair.
Clemens said she wanted to use products from small businesses in the store because small businesses need to work together to stay afloat and not get pushed out by bigger box stores — “It’s American(s) helping America,” Clemens said.
“We work with a lot of different small businesses to carry their products,” Clemens said. “It’s harder, it’s more work for us — it’s much easier if I just work with a big distributor and say ‘This is what I want’ and they supply everything I need — but I also know that working with these small businesses we get some kind of neat things that the big box stores aren’t going to have.”
The duo, who retired to the area from California almost a decade ago, said they used to take annual trips to Northeast Tennessee and fell in love with the area. Clemens said that they visited the area not long after her father died one winter, and in one weekend viewed 30 homes around East Tennessee, eventually placing an offer on a home they didn’t think would be accepted.
It was, and within three weeks they listed their home in California, arranged movers, sold the house and moved across the country.
“Everything just went without a hitch,” Clemens said. “God puts you where you’re supposed to be, and God opens doors and God obviously wanted us here and so here we are and we’ve been here almost nine years and we love it here.”
Then, the pandemic came and left the Clemens’ wanting to take on a new challenge, leading Kimberly to begin researching the idea of them opening their own business.
On a drive one day while looking for locations to open the business, they stumbled across the vacant space next to the Dollar Tree on West Market Street. From there, everything else just fell into place.
“Everything went perfect,” Clemens said. “This, obviously, is where we’re supposed to be.”
