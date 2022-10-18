Tennessee Tails Boutique

Tennessee Tails Boutique is hosting its third annual Lick-or-Treat parade on Oct. 29.

 By SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Jonesborough.

The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique at 111 E. Main St., and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.

