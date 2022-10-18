Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique will host the Third Annual Lick-or-Treat Paw Parade, starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Jonesborough.
The parade will kick off at Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique at 111 E. Main St., and attendees will line up with their pets at the storefront and parade up and down the street showing off their best Halloween costumes in front of local businesses, according to a press release. Participants and their pups are encouraged to dress in their scariest, funniest, and cutest costumes.
A costume contest will be held after the parade, awarding the top three costumes. Prizes for winning costumes will include toys, treats and more from the boutique. All pups will receive a complimentary treat bag after the parade as well.
Tickets for the event are $10 per dog and can be purchased in advance at TennesseeTails.com or on the day of the event in the store, according to the release. There is no charge for human companions, and duo costumes are encouraged.
Proceeds will be donated to the Washington County Humane Society, and the event will happen rain or shine.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.