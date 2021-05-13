What could be a better way to close out a weekend of family fun with music, food, swag and dogs?
You can have all that and more Sunday at the annual Bark in the Park, an adoption and fundraising event for the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
The event, scheduled for Sunday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., at Founders Park pavilion, will also feature more than 20 vendors with swag giveaways as well as dog activities with prizes, kids activities, live music and food trucks.
Music
- The Bosses
- Jon Petry
- Natalie Grace
- Mark Mahoney
The music is free, but donations are welcome.
For the Kids
- Face painting
- Rock painting to — hopefully — look like your pet
- Hand and paw print canvas painting
- Sidewalk chalk art
- Bubbles
- Doggie kissing booth
All of these activities are free.
Contests
- Owner, pet look alike
- Best dressed
- Best trick
- Smallest/biggest dog
- Peanut butter eating contest — for the dogs, not the owners.
The contests have a minimum donation of $10 for each entry, and people can enter as many contests as they want.
The event will promote pet adoption, face masks and social distancing rules. Well-behaved pets are welcome at the event, but all dogs must be on a leash at all times.
For more information, visit fb.com/wcjcas.