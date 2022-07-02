The summer season brings plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, but the rising temperatures and direct sunlight can sometimes be a threat to the safety of people and pets alike.
The Tennessee Department of Health urges people to take safety precautions this summer.
“Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald in recent news release. “To avoid heat-related illness, it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.’’
The TDH said heat-related illnesses can include heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Heat exhaustion can cause nausea and vomiting, weakness, muscle cramps, paleness and heavy sweating. Symptoms of a heat stroke can include confusion, dizziness, a rapid pulse, red or dry skin and nausea.
To avoid these illnesses you should:
• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
• Avoid alcohol and carbonated drinks.
• Take plenty of breaks.
• Move to a cool place.
• Wear light, loose fitting clothing.
• Use sunscreen.
• Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully to avoid being in the sun during the hottest part of the day.
They also urge people not to leave their children or pets in a hot car as the hot temperatures can quickly cause them to overheat.
“With summer, animals are much more prone to overheat,” said the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society’s Head of Public Relations Halee Robinson. “If you see signs that your animal is in distress, some of the key things could be panting excessively, very hot to the touch, just discomfort. So, pacing, trembling, just you know abnormal behavior that’s not typical.”
Signs of heat-related illness in pets can also include seizures, according to Robinson. She said the Humane Society likes to use kiddy pools for their dogs to help them cool off and suggests that as a way to keep your pets comfortable. Checking the temperature of concrete or pavement your pet may be walking on is also important as their paw pads can be sensitive to heat.
As for pet safety on July 4th, Robinson recommends keeping your pets away from fireworks and crowded, outdoor celebrations. She also recommends having them microchipped in case they are able to escape and get lost.
“Animals do not enjoy fireworks. It’s a fun event for humans, not so much for the animals,” Robinson said. “The noise, the smell, all of that is very triggering and very scary for them. We definitely recommend leaving your pets at home. I would recommend leaving them in a specific room that you know is safe, or if it’s a dog, maybe crating them while you’re gone.”
If your pet does get out or get lost over the holiday weekend, Robinson suggests contacting the company of your pet’s microchip if applicable. She also recommends contacting local shelters to see if they have been brought in as well as talking to neighbors and posting flyers on social media.