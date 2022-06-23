Are you looking for a new feline friend? How about two?
If the answer is yes, the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society has the perfect pair for you, according to Head of Public Relations and Program Coordinator Halee Robinson.
Stormi and Munchky’s Story
Stormi and Munchky are a bonded pair of roughly five year-old cats looking for a place to call home. This is their story, as told to the Press by Robinson.
“These cats came to us back in April after their owner passed away,” Robinson said. “The owner was a very elderly lady and to the daughter's knowledge, these cats never left the guest bathroom in their five years of life.”
With limited interaction, these cats have only known each other.
“The owner had a difficult time caring for them so she left them in the bathroom and fed them as much as they could possibly eat,” Robinson said. “It was the owner's wish that they were brought to the Humane Society upon her death.”
Despite only being familiar with themselves, an abundance of food and a bathroom, Stormi and Munchky have done surprisingly well at the humane society.
“They have been with us for two months now and have started coming out of their shell. They are the most loving, affectionate creatures,” Rodinson said. “They thrive being in each other's presence. They bring out the best in each other.”
Because of their bond, Stormi and Munchky need to be adopted together to live their best lives.
“We are hoping to find a family with patience that will allow these girls the time to get comfortable and spend the rest of their days together,” Robinson said. “They love humans and do not seem to mind other cats or dogs. They are fully vaccinated, spayed, current on flea prevention, and have been tested for FIV, FLV, and heartworms.”
If you are interested in adopting this wonderful pair, you may complete an application on the humane society’s website at hswctn.org or contact the office at (423) 926-8533 and ask for Halee.
The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society currently has almost 100 cats in its program according to Robinson, so if Stormi and Munchky may not be the cats for you, you can view other adoptable cats at https://hswctn.org/adopt-a-cat/.