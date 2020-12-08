By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — PETWORKS Animal Services will be closed until next week due to COVID-19 concerns.
Manager Donna Davidson said one employee is out with COVID-19 symptoms, another employee was exposed, and a day worker went home after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Davidson said all employees are being tested and the facility could reopen sometime next week.
When it does, it will probably be by appointments only.
And for the time being, Davidson said the animal control officer will be responding to only emergency calls.
City and county officials and shelter volunteers just gathered to cut the ribbon and dedicate the new PETWORKS facility — “The Good Steward Adoption Center” — in late October.
The state-of-the-art facility, located at 3101 E. Stone Drive, is a significant milestone in the city’s 10-year journey to provide better care for the hundreds of stray and abandoned dogs and cats in our region.
Construction began on the 17,000-square-foot facility last year and wrapped up earlier this summer.
Normal shelter hours are Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.