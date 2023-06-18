Darth is a 2-year-old, neutered male cat. He is a shiny black kitty with beautiful golden eyes. Darth is a sweet boy that loves to be cuddled. Darth needs a home to call his own. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Rocko came to the shelter as a stray. We are estimating him to be a year old. He is full of energy and very intelligent. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Betty is one of the sweetest cats you will ever find. We are unsure of her age since she came to the shelter as a stray. Betty would make a perfect lap cat. The Washing- ton County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Loco is a 1-year-old female cat. Loco is blind from an injury she had as a kitten. This girl loves to be cuddled and held like a baby. She is happiest when she is with her person. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
She is a 5-year-old beauty that’s a little shy at first but love toys and her wet food in the mornings. Maisey loves to sunbathe and chase the laser light. She plays well with other cats. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Milo is a 4-year-old treeing Walker coonhound that’s a super sweet and friendly guy, good with kids, other dogs and house trained. He needs a family that can keep up with his active lifestyle. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
