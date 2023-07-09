Oakley is a sweet, male, hound mix. Small children scare him,. He is great in the car and big-dog friendly. Oakley has never had a home where someone took time to get to know him and love him enough to train him. Call Petworks Animal Services at 423-247-1671.
Roxy is a beautiful bully mix. We think she is about 3 or 4 years old. Roxy would need a home with no small children. Roxy is a very sweet and calm-natured dog, but she does not enjoy the company of all dogs. Call Petworks Animal Services at 423-247-1671.
This sweet girl is 7 years old. Kushina is super talkative and friendly. She would love a nice comfy bed to call her own. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Archie is a handsome boy that came to the shelter as a stray. We are unsure of his age but believe him to be approximately 8 years old. He is very friendly and craves attention. Call the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 423-926-8769.
Torti is a 10-month-old beautiful Torti. She is a sweet girl that will not turn down pets, does well with other cats, is good with children, litter trained, spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Maggie is an American Staffordshire terrier. Maggie is sweet and loyal to her humans. She loves to be outdoors. Maggie has been at the rescue for over a year and is eligible for the “Pick Your Price” promotion. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
