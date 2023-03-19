Purdy is so sweet and affectionate. He is 2½ years old. He is a big boy with a great purr motor. Purdy loves attention and wants to be a lap cat The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Purdy is so sweet and affectionate. He is 2½ years old. He is a big boy with a great purr motor. Purdy loves attention and wants to be a lap cat The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Zeus!
Zeus is a 5-year-old, male, bully mix. He is a beautiful boy. Zeus was an owner surrender that is very sweet, loves to go for car rides, and is well-mannered. He does prefer to be an only pet. Zeus is one of the many dogs currently available for adoption in our dog kennel. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Kali!
Kali and her siblings came to us in November. She has always been around other cats and has had human interaction. Kali has made good progress and now likes to be petted. She’s not shy like she was when she came to us, but sometimes she wants her privacy. Kali has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.