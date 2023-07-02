Leo is a handsome and friendly 4-year-old pit bull terrier that loves to lie in your lap and nap in the sunshine. And what pit bull is going to let you put sunglasses on him?! He needs to be an only animal though. Call the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Leo is a handsome and friendly 4-year-old pit bull terrier that loves to lie in your lap and nap in the sunshine. And what pit bull is going to let you put sunglasses on him?! He needs to be an only animal though. Call the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Fruit Loop!
Just like your favorite breakfast cereal, Fruit Loop is so sweet. She is a young girl, 15 weeks old, looking for a family to play with. She is high energy and highly snuggly. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Stormy!
Stormy is a 3-year-old female cat. She is a beautiful black and tan tabby that’s just waiting for you to take her home. Stormy is one of many cats currently available for adoption at Petworks. Petworks Animal Services is at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Pimms!
Pimms is a 3-year-old, spayed, female cat. She is a black and tan tabby and is ready for her new home. Pimms is one of many cats currently available for adoption at Petworks. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Sushi!
This sweet boy is 2.5 years old and has an amazing personality. Sushi is super friendly and affectionate. He would make a great lap cat. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Briar!
Briar is beautiful and intelligent. She would do best with a calm, friendly dog or as an only child. She needs someone active and loving to show her the world isn’t such a scary place. Call the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 423-926-8769.