Daisy came to us as an owner surrender. She is a 3-year-old, spayed, female mixed-breed dog. Daisy is a very sweet girl that loves to take walks. She seems to be kid and cat friendly but is a bit selective about her canine companions. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Vera!
Vera is a 1-year-old, spayed, female cat. She came to us as a stray. Vera enjoys spending time with other cats. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Sweetie!
Sweetie is 3 years old. She loves to play and walks well on a leash. She would make a great hiking partner. Sweetie has a lot of love to give. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Kibby!
Kibby is 13 years old and full of life. She is a front- declawed kitty that would love a nice safe place to call home. She would prefer to be an only child. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Joy!
Joy is a very sweet but shy cat. She’s playful (loves chasing laser dot) and she’s doing just fine around other cats. We are pretty sure that in a calmer environment, Joy would have the chance to bloom. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Miss Molly!
Miss Molly is a 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier that loves to play and always has a toy in her mouth. Her tug-of-war rope is her favorite. Miss Molly would prefer to be an only animal. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.