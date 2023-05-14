This handsome boy is 8 months old. Keller is the most affectionate, sweet, loving cat. He is a special-needs cat that requires a quiet, calm home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Daxter is 2 years old. He is super friendly and would do well with kids, dogs and cats. He is house trained. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Hermie is a beautiful, 2-year-old, male boxer mix. He is a sweet and goofy boy. Hermie is looking for an active home with a fenced yard because he loves to run and play. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Lizzie is a 3 year-old, spayed female cat. She is a beautiful kitty. Lizzie is one of our longest shelter residents. This sweet girl is very loving, but living at the shelter has been scary for her. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Roxy is a Rottweiler/Lab mix and a beauty with a gorgeous black coat. Roxy is playful, friendly, well-behaved and house trained. Roxy would prefer to be an only animal. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Selina is a 6-year-old beautiful Tabby with gorgeous green eyes. Selina respects all the other cats in our community cat room. Selina is eligible for the Mayday special. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
This handsome boy is 8 months old. Keller is the most affectionate, sweet, loving cat. He is a special-needs cat that requires a quiet, calm home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Daxter!
Daxter is 2 years old. He is super friendly and would do well with kids, dogs and cats. He is house trained. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Hermie!
Hermie is a beautiful, 2-year-old, male boxer mix. He is a sweet and goofy boy. Hermie is looking for an active home with a fenced yard because he loves to run and play. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Lizzie!
Lizzie is a 3 year-old, spayed female cat. She is a beautiful kitty. Lizzie is one of our longest shelter residents. This sweet girl is very loving, but living at the shelter has been scary for her. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Roxy!
Roxy is a Rottweiler/Lab mix and a beauty with a gorgeous black coat. Roxy is playful, friendly, well-behaved and house trained. Roxy would prefer to be an only animal. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Selina!
Selina is a 6-year-old beautiful Tabby with gorgeous green eyes. Selina respects all the other cats in our community cat room. Selina is eligible for the Mayday special. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.