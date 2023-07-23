This lovely lady has had a bit of a rough start, losing her beloved human companion and finding herself in a shelter environment. Lilly has been making incredible progress. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
This handsome young man is Apollo. He’s a 1-year-old terrier mix that aims to please, is good with children and other dogs. Apollo is housebroken and knows basic commands. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Snickers is a 2-year-old neutered male cat. He is a beautiful black kitty with golden eyes. Snickers is very sweet and enjoys spending time with his human. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Tommy is a 3-year-old mixed breed dog. Tommy is a little on the shy side, but very sweet. He has been waiting for someone to love him for a long time. He is dog friendly. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Cheetah is a young adult female cat. She came to the shelter with her six kittens. She is extremely friendly and affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Cole is a 5-year-old husky with a very sweet personality. He is affectionate with medium energy level. He would do well with an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
This lovely lady has had a bit of a rough start, losing her beloved human companion and finding herself in a shelter environment. Lilly has been making incredible progress. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Apollo!
This handsome young man is Apollo. He’s a 1-year-old terrier mix that aims to please, is good with children and other dogs. Apollo is housebroken and knows basic commands. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Snickers!
Snickers is a 2-year-old neutered male cat. He is a beautiful black kitty with golden eyes. Snickers is very sweet and enjoys spending time with his human. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Tommy!
Tommy is a 3-year-old mixed breed dog. Tommy is a little on the shy side, but very sweet. He has been waiting for someone to love him for a long time. He is dog friendly. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Cheetah!
Cheetah is a young adult female cat. She came to the shelter with her six kittens. She is extremely friendly and affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Cole!
Cole is a 5-year-old husky with a very sweet personality. He is affectionate with medium energy level. He would do well with an active family. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.