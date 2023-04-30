Logan came to us as a stray. He is a male, mixed-breed dog, about 8 years old and neutered. He is a very sweet and laid-back guy that loves to run and play. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Bumpus!
Meet Mila!
Meet Penelope!
Meet Daniel!
Meet Ryder!
