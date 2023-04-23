Bubba is a 10 year-old, neutered, male cat. Bubba came to the shelter because his owner passed away. This sweet senior boy has some special needs and is looking for a loving lap to lay in. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Kya is a 1-year-old, female, mixed-breed dog. She is a sweet girl that is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life. She is high energy and needs a loving home with a place to run. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Bagherra came to us a semiferal cat and has now done a complete turnaround. She has come to love attention from humans, and is fond of her cat friends. A quiet home would be best. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Bruno is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix with lots of energy. Bruno does well on a leash but will need to go to a home with no other animals or children. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Lola is 1 year old and such a sweet girl. Have you ever seen such a beautiful smile? She likes most dogs and is good with cats and kids. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Lucci is 2 years old and she loves to smile. She has been at the shelter for over 337 days! She doesn’t want to live with dogs or cats but would be good with children. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Bubba is a 10 year-old, neutered, male cat. Bubba came to the shelter because his owner passed away. This sweet senior boy has some special needs and is looking for a loving lap to lay in. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Kya!
Kya is a 1-year-old, female, mixed-breed dog. She is a sweet girl that is having a hard time adjusting to shelter life. She is high energy and needs a loving home with a place to run. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Bagherra!
Bagherra came to us a semiferal cat and has now done a complete turnaround. She has come to love attention from humans, and is fond of her cat friends. A quiet home would be best. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Bruno!
Bruno is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix with lots of energy. Bruno does well on a leash but will need to go to a home with no other animals or children. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Lola!
Lola is 1 year old and such a sweet girl. Have you ever seen such a beautiful smile? She likes most dogs and is good with cats and kids. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Lucci!
Lucci is 2 years old and she loves to smile. She has been at the shelter for over 337 days! She doesn’t want to live with dogs or cats but would be good with children. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.