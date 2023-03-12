Redford is a 2-year-old husky mix. He was a stray for a long time. He is good around other dogs and cats, but we are not sure how he gets along with kids. Redford knows basic commands like sit, lay and stay. He attaches quickly and might have some separation anxiety. Redford has been on a couple hikes and enjoyed that. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Redford is a 2-year-old husky mix. He was a stray for a long time. He is good around other dogs and cats, but we are not sure how he gets along with kids. Redford knows basic commands like sit, lay and stay. He attaches quickly and might have some separation anxiety. Redford has been on a couple hikes and enjoyed that. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Lena!
Lena is a 7-month-old, female, tabby cat. She is a super sweet girl with a white patch under her chin and white feet. Lena is already spayed and is one of the many cats currently available for adoption in our cat colony. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Pablo!
This handsome boy is Pablo. Can you believe he has been at the shelter for over 300 days?! He loves to play with balls and toys. He has lived with other dogs, so with the right introduction he could like a brother or sister He can sit and stay and walks well on a leash. Pablo’s time in the shelter had made him reserved in his kennel. So please don’t overlook him if you come visit. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. Call 423-926-8769.