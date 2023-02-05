Khan is a 2-year-old, male, bully mix. Khan is gray and white and is already neutered. He is one of the many dogs currently available for adoption in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Salem!
Salem was brought to the rescue at 2 months old and is one of the cats that has been with us way too long. He is a laid-back cat, likes chin scratches and cat treats. Salem is a great cat, and we think he just gets “lost” among all the other black cats and that’s the only reason why he is still looking for his forever home. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Juneau!
Juneau is beautiful and full of energy. When she came to us she was in horrible shape. Now she is happy and wants nothing more than to be running and playing. She is very active and has a typical husky personality. She would love to have a yard to play in. Please come visit her and all the dogs looking for a home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.