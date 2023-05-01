K9.jpg

Paws in Blue, an organization that helps to raise funds for Jonesborough’s K-9 program, will hold a demonstration fundraiser on May 20.

 Contributed

Paws in Blue will be holding a competition and demonstration fundraiser in Jonesborough on May 20.

This annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the activity field of Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Drive.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

