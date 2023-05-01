Paws in Blue will be holding a competition and demonstration fundraiser in Jonesborough on May 20.
This annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the activity field of Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Drive.
Paws in Blue will be holding a competition and demonstration fundraiser in Jonesborough on May 20.
This annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the activity field of Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Drive.
Ruth Verhegge, who is the founder of the Paws in Blue, an organization that helps to raise funds for Jonesborough’s police dog program, said the day’s demonstration will feature K-9 units from a number police and sheriff’s departments in the region.
Canines and their handlers will be competing in events that include tracking, speed, apprehension and article searches.
“All of the events are a lot of fun,” Verhegge said. “These are amazing animals to see.”
Law enforcement dogs perform many essential tasks, including detecting narcotics, sniffing out explosives, tracking suspects, searching for cadavers and even protecting officers from harm.
Officials say these highly trained animals don’t come cheap. Purchasing a dog and training their human police handlers runs about $16,000 per dog.
A police K-9 serves between five and seven years on average.
The Paws in Blue event will also include a number of artists and vendors from local stores with a variety of dog-related items.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold from Main Street Cafe.
For more information, visit Paws in Blue on Facebook.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.